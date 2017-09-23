Have A Seat: Tyga Jokes About Kylie Jenner’s Birds In The Trap Seed Being His

Tyga Say Kylie’s Seed Is His

Too soon, Tyga.

Kylie Jenner’s name was plastered in headlines all of yesterday evening after news broke that she’s pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby. For Tyga, it was probably hard to escape hearing about his ex being knocked up, and apparently harder to keep his mouth shut.

The 27-year-old joked on snapchat that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner’s baby is his.

Guys I really don't think she is pregnant but if she is So what? Oh yea found this #postanddelete from #tyga lol love how he has a sense of humor #pregnant #notpregnant #tyga #kyliejenner #travisscott A post shared by idontlikefakechyna (@infatuatedwiththekardashians) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Tyga posted and deleted the message. Maybe he realized how inappropriate his “joke” was?

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Travis Scott hit the stage last night in LIV Miami. According to PEOPLE he arrived the venue with 25 friends and stage in a private section until it was time to perform. Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and And Kimmy Cakes’ BFF Jonathan Cheban were also in the building but didn’t appear to interact with the father-to-be.