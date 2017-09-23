Have A Seat: Tyga Jokes About Kylie Jenner’s Birds In The Trap Seed Being His
Tyga Say Kylie’s Seed Is His
Too soon, Tyga.
Kylie Jenner’s name was plastered in headlines all of yesterday evening after news broke that she’s pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby. For Tyga, it was probably hard to escape hearing about his ex being knocked up, and apparently harder to keep his mouth shut.
The 27-year-old joked on snapchat that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner’s baby is his.
Tyga posted and deleted the message. Maybe he realized how inappropriate his “joke” was?
Meanwhile, 25-year-old Travis Scott hit the stage last night in LIV Miami. According to PEOPLE he arrived the venue with 25 friends and stage in a private section until it was time to perform. Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and And Kimmy Cakes’ BFF Jonathan Cheban were also in the building but didn’t appear to interact with the father-to-be.