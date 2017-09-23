Call Blac Chyna: Tokyo Toni Sued For Squatting In Condo After Lease Expired

Tokyo Toni Sued For Refusing To Leave Apartment

GET OUT! That’s what Tokyo Toni’s landlord is probably thinking.

Blac Chyna’s mom is being sued by her landlord for refusing to leave the property after having an expired lease contract, according to RWS. She was supposed to be out in April!

Tokyo Toni has been slapped with a ‘Tenant Holding Over’ case and must appear in court Oct. 10, 2017 to explain why she won’t get out.

Last month, she was reportedly hit with a restraining order to stay away from her landlord after she was accused of threatening to attack her. What a wild woman.

Ironically, the granny was giving folks an MTV cribs style tour of her place for social media. Why do you think she’s refusing to pack it up, pack it up?? Somebody call Blac Chyna.