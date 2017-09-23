Trump “Withdraws” Warriors’ Invitation To 1600 STFU Ave After Steph Curry “Hesitates”

Image via Splash/Getty

Steph Curry Doesn’t Want To Go To White House So Trump Withdraws Invite

Fresh off of his new batch of racially incendiary comments about the NFL, America’s sensitive burnt sienna POTUS is once again butt-hurt by someone who hasn’t torn an ACL in a rush to kiss his rusty wrinkled a$$.

Since they walked of the court with the Larry O’Brien trophy back in June, the question that has been circulating around sports conversations is: “Are the Warriors REALLY going to go shake hands and be chummy with Donald f**kin’ Trump at the White House?”

During media day yesterday, Steph Curry provided an answer:

Stephen Curry pretty forceful on his thoughts about Trump and possible White House visit pic.twitter.com/Ubj6V91EsL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017

In typical d!ck-measuring fashion, Donald hopped on Twitter to retort with a 140-character version of “you can’t fire me, I quit!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

That’s right. Getting an invite to breathe air with a man such as Donald Trump is an honor and a privilege according to Donald Trump.

This the same guy who said that there were “very fine” Nazis?

