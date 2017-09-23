Jay-Z Says Trump Is A Joke, But Black Folks Have Been Through Worse Than Him [Video]

(skip to the 13:35 mark)

Jay-Z says he’s not too fearful of raising his Black family in America, because we’ve been through worse eras as a people…

“I believe that everything that happens in life is for your greatest good. I don’t think this is happening if we weren’t prepared to handle it. I’m just actually looking forward to what’s next after that. Usually, when things are darkest, then light is on its way. I’m not fearful. I believe that we’re resilient, especially us, as black people, especially the culture, we’ve been through so much more than this guy.”

And Trump is unsophisticated in his ideas about how society even works in the first place.

“This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke. With all…I can’t even say with all due respect. With all disrespect. [Trump] is not a very sophisticated man especially when it comes to the ideas of until everyone’s free, no one is free. Period. That’s just a fact. We are all linked in some kind of way. So if you oppress certain people, everyone’s in danger.”

Since Trump has time for EVERY negative opinion about him out there in the media, we won’t be shocked if he toilet-tweets a clapback to Mr. Carter pretty soon.

YouTube/Splash