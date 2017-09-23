Carmelo Anthony Is Raising Money For Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Devastation

Carmelo Anthony Pledges $50,000 For Puerto Rico

Carmelo Anthony has pledged to donate $50,000 in a relief fund for Puerto Rico following the devastation created by hurricanes Maria and Irma hitting the island. The fund was launched via a YouCaring crowdfunding campaign, and the goal is to raise $1,000,000 for the island. As of right now, the crowdfunding has reached $150,000.

Melo posted a heartfelt message to the Players’ Tribune explaining why he’s taking the lead in helping to fund Puerto Rico:

“Right now, as I’m sitting here on Thursday night, there’s thousands of little kids sitting in the dark. They might not have a roof over their heads anymore. Their houses might be totally destroyed. Their refrigerators aren’t running. They might not have much food or clean water to last them the are they sleeping tonight? What are they gonna eat tomorrow? What the hell is going to happen to these kids? This is what’s running through my mind right have to do something to help these kids and their families. I’m half Puerto Rican, and I’m proud of it. Puerto Ricans are my people. But this is about more than that. Puerto Ricans are our fellow Americans. Puerto Ricans are our fellow man. They need our help,”

Anthony has done philanthropic deeds for Puerto Rico in the past. For many years he has visited to rebuild basketball courts through his charitable foundation, so that the kids there have proper facilities to play in.

Good on you, Melo.