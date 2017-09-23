Black Excellence, Opulence, Decadence: Beyoncé And Jay Z Buy A House In The Hamptons For $26M

Jay And Bey Purchase A Home In The Hamptons

Jay-Z and Beyoncé just dropped $26 million on a mansion in the Hamptons, in one of the East End’s most exclusive and sought after neighborhoods. Page Six reported that the couple bought a 12,000-square-foot home on East Hampton’s elusive Georgica Pond. Their new seven-bedroom property sits on 2 acres and has 203 feet of Georgica Pond frontage.

The property is called the Pond House and has been on the market for eight years. It first hit the market in 2009 for $39.5 million. From that point forward, it underwent several price cuts (you know how Jay is with his investing, guess he’s probably not feeling so dumbo now). Neighbors include billionaire Ronald Perelman, Steven Spielberg and Martha Stewart.

According to sources close to Page Six, Jay and Bey have been searching for a Hamptons house for a while after having previously staying out East in homes of their friends like P Diddy. The sale was made official last week, when the two were spotted at art fair the Bridge–an art fair held at the Hamptons golf club of the same name. The Knowles-Carters were photographed making their way around on a golf cart as they picked out art for their new home.