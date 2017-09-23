Oprah Gives Advice On Success, Reveals Common Denominator Among All Her Guests [Video]

Oprah Speaks At A Tribeca TV Festival Panel

Oprah Winfrey spoke about the secrets to her success during a panel at the inaugural Tribeca TV Festival on Friday. The icon was at the festival to debut her OWN docuseries “Released.”

“Years ago I learned that your intention determines the outcome of anything you do. One of the reasons why the ‘Oprah’ show was number one all those years is because we had intended for it to be so.” She also explained that before every single show, she would “meet the producers and ask them, ‘Don’t just give me a show idea, have an intention behind show,’ and then I have to be able to find my own intention within the show, some stream of truth, so that I will not be sitting there being phony.’”

After that, she shares the one commonality among every guest she’s ever had on the show, which you can see in the video above.

Word on the street is that Oprah’s BFF Gayle King was in the audience for the panel supporting her friend from behind the scenes. So endearing.