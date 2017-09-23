Roast That Corn: LeBron James Flambe’s Candy Corn-In-Chief In Steph Curry’s Defense And Explodes Twitter

LeBron James Roasts Trump On Twitter

LeBron James is FINISHED with Trump and his shenanigans. The NBA superstar took to twitter to defend Steph Curry after Habanero Hitler publicly rescinded his White House invitation to Steph, after the baller clearly declined. They don’t f-ck with you, Trump! Get over it.

And in case you needed a reminder, LeBron swooped right in to put Trump in his place.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Well gah-damn!! Let’s see how orange POTUS claps back to THAT. Twitter exploded with reactions after LeBron roasted Trump’s corn-nuts. Hit the flip.