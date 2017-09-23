Finga Lickin’ Murder: Rich Couple Arrested For Killing And Barbecuing Their Nanny

Couple Kills And Burns Their Nanny In Their Backyard

A couple, Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni, have appeared in court charged with murder after the police discoved of a badly burned body in the garden of their London home.

Authorities have been unable to tell the age or gender of the body due to the level of burns, but the victim has been named in local reports as Sophie Lionnet, a nanny who is said to have worked for the two. Police discovered the body on Wednesday after parents walking their children home from school reported a large fire and “weird barbecue smell”, according to reports.

A friend of the nanny told the Daily Mail she was unhappy living there, adding: “She had finally decided to go home, though, and had just asked her mum to send her £40 so she could afford the fare. She was supposed to have gone back on Monday. She never arrived.”

Lionnet had been living with the family for a little over a year, caring for Kouider’s 3-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.