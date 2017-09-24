Seen On The Scene: Blac Chyna And Amber Rose Set Out Their Mommy Baaawdies In Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff
Spotted…

Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Spotted In Atlanta

Baddie besties Blac Chyna and Amber Rose recently kicked it in the ATL. Amb hosted a party at Atlanta’s Gold Room and brought Chyna along.

The twosome posed for the cameras in VIP with some local celebs.

In between partying Amber also showed some love to her savage bae 21 Savage who’s currently covering EXIT magazine.

Omg 😩💦👅😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Sweet trap love, right?

More Amber and Chyna partying in ATL on the flip.

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

