The Golden State Warriors Release Statement Ethering Trump After Being Uninvited To The White House

The Warriors Are Cool With Not Going To The White House

Yesterday will go down in the books as one of the best, most important times to be on Twitter. From Donald Trump’s initial un-invitation for Steph Curry to The White House, to other huge NBA players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant coming forward to officially denounce Trump–we were all once again reminded how much more progressive the NBA is than the NFL.

Though it was clear to all that Steph Curry wouldn’t be going to the White House, it was never made clear what the rest of his team would do. That changed, however, a few hours later, when the Golden State Warriors PR team released a statement ethering Trump and saying nobody on the team would be visiting his stank azz.

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

The statement includes beautiful reasoning like: “we believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them,” and “we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity, and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”

*snaps*

Catch the Golden State Warriors up in Washington DC completely unbothered by President Cheeto. Shoutout to all of the Warriors for making a statement and embracing the resistance that Steph started.