Bruce Maxwell Becomes First MLB Player To #TakeAKnee
- By Bossip Staff
Bruce Maxwell Takes A Knee After Donald Dump’s Disgusting Comments
This weekend Donald Dump has had more than a little bit of bullsh*t come out of his mouth (and his tweets)… Fortunately athletes from all kinds of professional sports teams have reacted with resistance. Up until now there weren’t any major league baseball players to take a knee, but Saturday night Bruce Maxwell took a stand.
Maxwell was disgusted by 45’s racist rhetoric and opted to take a knee as the National Anthem played before the A’s game against the Texas Rangers
He had the full support of his team.
We are extremely MOVED by his actions.