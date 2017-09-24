Bruce Maxwell Becomes First MLB Player To #TakeAKnee

Bruce Maxwell Takes A Knee After Donald Dump’s Disgusting Comments

This weekend Donald Dump has had more than a little bit of bullsh*t come out of his mouth (and his tweets)… Fortunately athletes from all kinds of professional sports teams have reacted with resistance. Up until now there weren’t any major league baseball players to take a knee, but Saturday night Bruce Maxwell took a stand.

Yeah fuck this guy! Our president speaks of inequality of man because players are protesting the anthem! Fuck this man! Seriously on the highest platform for our country expressing that it is OK for there to be Division of man and rights! A post shared by bruce_maxwell (@bruce_maxwell) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Maxwell was disgusted by 45’s racist rhetoric and opted to take a knee as the National Anthem played before the A’s game against the Texas Rangers

He had the full support of his team.

WOW. Bruce Maxwell, son of an Army Vet, born on a military base, just became the first MLB player to take a knee during the National Anthem. A post shared by Shaun King (@shaunking) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

We are extremely MOVED by his actions.