Bruce Maxwell Becomes First MLB Player To #TakeAKnee

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Mark Canha #20 of the Oakland Athletics puts his hand on the should of Bruce Maxwell #13 as Maxwell kneels during the anthem prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 23, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Rangers 1-0.

(Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Bruce Maxwell Takes A Knee After Donald Dump’s Disgusting Comments

This weekend Donald Dump has had more than a little bit of bullsh*t come out of his mouth (and his tweets)… Fortunately athletes from all kinds of professional sports teams have reacted with resistance. Up until now there weren’t any major league baseball players to take a knee, but Saturday night Bruce Maxwell took a stand.

Maxwell was disgusted by 45’s racist rhetoric and opted to take a knee as the National Anthem played before the A’s game against the Texas Rangers

He had the full support of his team.

We are extremely MOVED by his actions.

Categories: Ballers, Bolitics, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus