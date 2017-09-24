UNITY: Ravens And Jaguars Players Take A Knee During National Anthem At Wembley Stadium

NFL Players Kneel To Show Their Solidarity

It’s a beautiful Sunday morning, and as expected, the NFL protests of Donald Trump and his remarks against kneeling for the national anthem have begun. The Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars play today at Wembley Stadium across the pond, so the game is broadcasting quite early for us in the United States.

If you’ll recall, Donald Trump made a statement to NFL owners saying: If a player kneels during anthem, “get that son of a bitch off the field.” Though many were obviously outraged at him blatantly calling out players, many people predicted that it would incite unity among the NFL, and that we would see many more taking a knee today because of it.

Just so we're clear: the president's comments will only incite more player protests, not quell them. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

The lovely Ms. Hill was absolutely correct, and with the first game of the day, footage of a majority of the players kneeling–with their owners and other members of the staff locking arms in solidarity–have been everywhere.

A day of expected protests around the NFL began with the Jaguars and Ravens setting the tone in London. pic.twitter.com/VxAmgcZNBS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Jaguars owner Shad Khan locking arms with players moments ago during the National Anthem before game in London pic.twitter.com/ffsXQzZLLT — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 24, 2017

Though Colin Kaepernick STILL doesn’t have a job, it is great to see a plethora of NFL teams making statements, taking stands, and acting in accordance with what Kaepernick himself started in football. Hopefully this isn’t the only NFL game today that we see our players kneeling for the anthem–and for the record, since this particular game is taking place in England; after our players kneeled for the anthem, they all stood up for “God Save The Queen.”