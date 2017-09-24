Doctors Deliver Baby After Pregnant Woman Gets Struck By Lightning

Pregnant Woman Gets Struck By Lightning

Doctors in Florida successfully delivered a baby after the mother was gravely injured. According to NBC 2, a woman who was 9 months pregnant was struck by a bolt of lightning in the head as she was walking with her mother.

That woman, Meghan Davidson of Fort Myers, Florida, is still in critical condition and her baby who was born via an emergency delivery, is still hospitalized.

The news station reports that Davidson’s church members are remaining optimistic about her recovery.

“Meghan is showing signs of improvement. They have lowered the amount of oxygen that she is getting and they have lowered the sedation,” Bridges said. “We are just all praying for a miracle.”

Prayers up for this woman’s recovery.