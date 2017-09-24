Just Kickin’ It? Tiny Responds To Rumors She And T.I. Are Reconciling

Tiny Says Divorce Isn’t Off But She And T.I. Are Figuring Things Out As They Celebrate His Birthday

Friday Tiny told Wendy Williams she and husband Clifford “TI” Harris are still married and figuring things out, amid rumors the couple have moved back in together…

Well apparently Tiny wasn’t feeling folks assuming the divorce is off, so she spoke with Us Weekly about her comments to Wendy:

Earlier today, the singer, 42, said during The Wendy Williams Show that she and the rapper, 36, are still married and figuring out their relationship as they go. “This doesn’t imply that my divorce is off, it states that we are trying to figure it out one day at a time,” Harris tells Us. “I do not want false press stories to overshadow the intent of our interview with Wendy announcing tickets went on sale today for my group, XSCAPE’s national arena tour which begins November 22nd. It is also my husband’s birthday on Monday and these stories should not interfere with how my family intends to spend our day celebrating him.” A source adds to Us that the pair have “been spending time together as a family again.”

Seems like there is a lot of this going around. La La and Carmelo are pretty much doing the same thing, aren’t they?

Do you think it was necessary that Tiny clarify her comments? Or are you just as confused about her relationship status as before?