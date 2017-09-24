What The Hell Are Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Celebrating With Their “Congrats” Cake?

Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Are Celebrating Something…But What?

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been sparking dating rumors since May, first seen hanging out with one another during the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, it’s been slow going, but more recently photos of the two have gotten equally more frequent and lovey-dovey.

On Saturday night, Scott and his barely legal boo Sofia were at a Miami restaurant with some friends, including artist Alec Monopoly. The two–well, at least Sofia–were seemingly surprised when restaurant staff brought out dessert that boasted the phrase “Congratulations Scott and Sofia.” After which, of course, the two passionately locked lips for an awkward amount of time.

This obviously raises questions–what the hell are they being congratulated for? The couple has only been acquainted with one another for a few months and Sofia’s only 19. As TMZ said, the first things that come to mind when congratulating a couple are pregnancy or engagement, but both of those seem highly unlikely.

Splash News reported that the celebration was for the fact that the two are now “Instagram official,” since they both first posted pictures with one another on Saturday–only on their IG stories, though. Seems a tad bit extra for a celebration, but the cake could have been a surprise from friends.

Maybe Scott is moving toward engagement early since his 3 time baby mama Kourtney kept denying him all those years, but for right now, that’s not the case.