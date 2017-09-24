Poor Thang: Kevin Hart’s Pregnant Wife Eniko Feels Embarrassed And “Can’t Trust Him”

Kevin Hart’s Wife Sticking Out Marriage Despite Trust Issues

Since Kevin Hart publicly apologized, word on the streets had been that he had the full support of his pregnant wife Eniko…

But according to PEOPLE reports, while the couple appears as a united front, a source says Parrish still feels “let down” by Hart.

“She can’t trust him.” But despite the current setback, Parrish is still standing by her wedding vows. “She is adamant about working through it,” adds the source. “She won’t give up on their marriage.” A second source previously told PEOPLE Hart is “embarrassed” by the scandal. “Kevin’s not doing too well,” said the source. “He’s really embarrassed that all of his personal business is out there for everyone to see.”

He oughta be embarrassed… But do you think the embarrassment will be enough to stop him from doing it again?