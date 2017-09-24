Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Student, Moves On To 18-Year Old, Gets Arrested Again

Middle School Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Two Students

A former middle school gym teacher in Georgia was arrested for the second time this year for having sex with a student. Shawnetta D. Reece was taken into custody Thursday for engaging in sexual conduct with a high school senior in 2015. The student was 18 years old at the time of the alleged relationship, while Shawnetta is 20 years older.

Authorities became aware of the relationship while investigating DIFFERENT allegations that the teacher was sexually involved with a 15-year-old student two years prior. Yikes.

Reece was arrested Aug. 14 for the relationship with the 15-year-old and charged with child molestation and sexual assault. She was booked again Thursday on charges of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority in the case of the 18-year old.

Maybe now this woman will finally learn to stop F’in with the youngins…