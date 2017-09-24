Baby Mama, No Drama: Kylie Jenner’s Family Is “Over The Moon” About Her Gut Full Of La Flame

Family Is “Thrilled” About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Kylie’s pregnant… Turn Up! Apparently the Kardashian/Jenner clan think Kylie and Travis Scott’s baby news is “Lit” AF…

Sources exclusively tell Us Weekly that “the family is over the moon!”

“Kylie loves how close knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family,” the insider revealed. “Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom.” Sources also told Us Weekly that the lip kit creator is carrying a baby girl and is “at least four months along.”

Awwww… Another girl. We’ve got North, Dream, Penelope… What will Kylie and Travis name their baby? Rodeo perhaps? Or Butterfly?

Kris Jenner’s only public comments on the pregnancy thus far were to the Hollywood Reporter

Jenner said she was surprised to wake up in Milan to the rumors, but would not confirm if they are true or not, saying only, “It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.”

Do you think people will be more apt to tune into the “Life of Kylie” now?