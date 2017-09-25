F#@$ Ya Lil Cheeto Crusty Invite: King Bron Tweet-Dunked On Trump & Sparked HILARIOUS Memes

LeBron with no regard for human life pic.twitter.com/fMKHixs0jD — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) September 24, 2017

Hilarious King Bron Vs. Trump Memes

Ah yes, the sweet smell of roasted bigot President in the air after King Bron tweet-dunked on the Big Orange Dummy-In-Chief who un-invited NBA Champion Steph Curry and the Warriors from the White House (after it was clear they weren’t going) and sparked a HILARIOUS meme wave across the whole entire internet.

Peep the hilarious King Bron Vs. Trump Memes on the flip.