F#@$ Ya Lil Cheeto Crusty Invite: King Bron Tweet-Dunked On Trump & Sparked HILARIOUS Memes
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 25
❯
❮
Hilarious King Bron Vs. Trump Memes
Ah yes, the sweet smell of roasted bigot President in the air after King Bron tweet-dunked on the Big Orange Dummy-In-Chief who un-invited NBA Champion Steph Curry and the Warriors from the White House (after it was clear they weren’t going) and sparked a HILARIOUS meme wave across the whole entire internet.
Peep the hilarious King Bron Vs. Trump Memes on the flip.