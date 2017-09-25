Now Sink: Ray Lewis Took A Knee And Twitter Took A Chunk Out His A$$
Ray Lewis Dragged For Protest
Well, well, well. After months of going in on Colin Kaepernick and protests (and hanging out with Donald Trump), Ray Lewis decided to take TWO knees in protest with the Ravens on Sunday. That didn’t go well. First, we all remember his earlier statements and second, he looked like a drunk uncle at the sermon.
Twitter had no time for his shenanigans and he was dragged relentlessly. Now sink.