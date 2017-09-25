Jesus Take The Wheel: 1 Dead, 7 Wounded In Mass Shooting At Tennessee Church

Image via Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Shooting At Tennessee Church Leaves 1 Dead And 7 Wounded

It’s a damn shame that you even have to CONSIDER the idea of being shot when you go to church, but in 2017 it appears that it is indeed a thought that has to be in the back of your head.

Image via Nashville Police Dept.

1 person is dead and 7 others are wounded after masked gunman, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, ran up in Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch in the Nashville, Tennessee according to CNN.

The attacker sat in his car in the parking lot before shooting 39-year-old Melanie Smith then walking into the church with 2 pistols and “indiscriminately” shooting 6 others. 22-year-old Robert Engle confronted Samson and was subsequently pistol-whippped. However, Samson accidentally shot himself in the chest while tussling with Engle.

The NYDailyNews reports that after Samson shot himself, Engle went to get his own firearm from his car and guarded the church until police arrived.

Damn shame that you have to pack a pistol to praise your God.

R.I.P. to the person who lost their life in the house of the Lord.