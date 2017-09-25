Twitter Detectives Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Is Carrying Kim And Kanye’s Surrogate Seed
- By Bossip Staff
Is Kylie Jenner Carrying Kim And Kanye’s Baby?
Here we go. Twitter is full of sleuths who will get to the bottom of anything. This time, they’re convinced of a new conspiracy theory: Kylie Jenner is carrying Kim and Kanye’s baby. Apparently it MAY add up. Kim and Kanye were looking for a surrogate, that they apparently got. Kylie is pregnant and, well, that’s all anyone needs to draw up conclusions. Like these…
Take a look at more conspiracies and investigation. What do you think?