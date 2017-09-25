For The Love Of… Vince? Tamar Drops The Mic On Singing Career To Save Struggly Matrimony-dom

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert have hit a few bumps in the road during their relationship but the singer says her next album will be her last, so that she can give all her attention to her hubby.

“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she tells ET. “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

“My husband [music executive Vince Herbert] and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know?” Tamar continues. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Tamar says her new album, Bluebird of Happiness, out Sept. 29, will be her last record ever, though she still plans to write songs for other artists.

“This is just my job,” she says of singing. “When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”