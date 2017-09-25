For The Love Of… Vince? Tamar Drops The Mic On Singing Career To Save Struggly Matrimony-dom
Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert have hit a few bumps in the road during their relationship but the singer says her next album will be her last, so that she can give all her attention to her hubby.
“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she tells ET. “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”
“My husband [music executive Vince Herbert] and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know?” Tamar continues. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”
Tamar says her new album, Bluebird of Happiness, out Sept. 29, will be her last record ever, though she still plans to write songs for other artists.
“This is just my job,” she says of singing. “When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”
There’s more though. Tamar also says her new album will address a lot of the rumors and speculation surrounding her marriage as well as her parents’ marriage. Hit the flip for more details.
The record, which Tamar describes as “transparent, real and unapologetic,” is the star’s diary of the last year or so, featuring her responses to infidelity rumors and family drama. That includes her father’s marriage to a woman Tamar alleges he cheated on her mom with since Tamar was 11 years old.
“It’s really about showing who you are and not being afraid to talk about experiences you have gone through,” Tamar shares. “It’s just about, you know, stripping down and being real.”
“This album is just where I was in my life at the time,” she adds. “You know, nothing in my life felt right. And everything felt like it was a question mark that surrounded it and, you know, I just had to write and sing about it.”
Tamar says the title of the headline comes from old folklore about a bluebird who was itching to experience new things and traveled the world searching for happiness only to find it back at home.
Some songs on the record might give fans a window into Tamar and Vince’s marriage, and Tamar says she — and Vince — are good with that.
“He calls it my best work yet,” she gushes. “I’m just excited that everybody’s finally hearing it.”
Some other things you may find interesting… 40-year-old Tamar says she wants more kids.
“I’m so mad at myself, because I wanted the Partridge Family and I didn’t know it until, you know, Logan got to be a certain age,” she admits. “I’m like, what? Yeah, I really want more kids. I would love to have at least five.”
Tamar, 40, adds that she doesn’t know “where they’re going to come from” — she’s experienced infertility issues in the past — but still thinks about expanding her family a lot. She says she might try to have more kids once she wraps up her Bluebird of Happiness era, which includes performing on XScape’s reunion tour.
Tamar also revealed she misses hosting “The Real”…
She exited The Real after two seasons back in spring 2016 — and tells ET she’s eyeing a comeback.
“I miss it,” she spills. “I can’t wait to get back. That’s what I’m gonna say.”
Good luck with that boo… She may end up back on daytime TV but the chances of her going back to “The Real” seem real slim, like slimmer than Vince.
