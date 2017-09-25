Browless Erykah Badu & Michael Blackson Kill The “For The D & P Challenge” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
#forthepussychallenge #forthedickchallenge Badu vs Micheal Blackson @michaelblackson @yasmin_amira_ @coldcris

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Everybody is doing something for the #forthed*ckchallenge and #forthep*ssychallenge. Erykah Badu and Michael Blackson jumped on the wave and surfed their arse off.

Turn the pages and enjoy…

@nala_is2tattedup I like this one #forthedickchallenge #forthepussychallenge .

A post shared by 🇵🇦 ☀️ (@akacherrybee) on

#forthepussychallenge 😂😂😂

A post shared by Antwane Williams (@_tweeezy) on

#ForTheDickChallenge #BitchesBLike 😂😩🍆❗️ #youlikeforeignbitches ?

A post shared by STäRR ✨ (@starrlitto) on

😂 😂 😂 😂 #forthepussychallenge #forthedickchallenge

A post shared by Onyekachukwu "Wizzle😎" 😇 (@epicwizzle) on

#forthepussychallenge 😂😂😂 Had to or my bid in.

A post shared by Billy Walker (@billyraywalker) on

