Check ‘Em Boo! Sheree Whitfield Is BIG Mad That #RHOA Producers Exposed Her Super Secret Felon Bae

Who gon’ check her boo?

Sheree Whitfield Doesn’t Want Tyrone Gilliams Relationship Shown On RHOA

Remember when we told you that the RHOA trailer shows Sheree Whitfield accepting a phone call from her felon bae and begrudgingly fessing up about their relationship?

As promised, here's PART 1 of the EXPLOSIVE season 10 trailer! #RHOA returns Sunday, November 5th @ 8/7c only on @BravoTV! 👏🏾🍑 A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Well, Sheree is apparently none too pleased that her relationship with wire fraud convict Tyrone Gilliams is about to be exposed on national television.

According to RadarOnline, Sheree feels “blindsided” over the discussion of the particulars of her romance with her “friend.” In particular, she was thrown off when NeNe and Kandi asked her about Tyrone and she’s nervous that she’ll be criticized like Phaedra for being involved with a felon.

“She has known Tyrone for decades and knew that Nene Leakes had knowledge of Tyrone and his criminal past,” the insider added. “However, the discussions between the cast and inclusion of it as part of the show caught her by surprise.” “When cast members Kandi Burruss and Nene Leakes approached her about the rumors, she got defensive because she wasn’t comfortable going on record talking about their relationship,” the insider explained. “Sheree is skeptical because she doesn’t want the push back that former RHOA star Phaedra Parks got for being romantically linked to a felon.”

Oh, and that audio of Sheree accepting a phone from a correctional facility? It was reportedly fabricated for ratings.

“Additionally, in the trailer they edited audio of the federal correctional facility greeting over footage of her taking a phone call making her feel like the producers have some back door plot to exploit her relationship for ratings,” the insider concluded. Whitfield, 47, previously denied that she was engaged to Gilliams and insisted to Andy Cohen that they were just “friends” in December. But, Leakes insisted in the explosive season 10 trailer that Whitfield was dating the “con artist” and the video featured a scene of Whitfield talking to an inmate on the phone.”

SHAAAAADY.

We wonder what Tyrone thinks about his “friendship with Sheree” playing out on TV. He def has time to tune in considering that he won’t be released until November 14, 2022.