Torrei Hart’s $70K Benz Vandalized, Instagram Deleted In The Midst Of Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal

Torrei Hart’s Car Vandalized, Instagram Deleted

Torrei Hart says she’s “being tested” after having two unfortunate things happened to her in recent days. Torrei, who recently spoke out on Kevin Hart’s infidelity in the midst of his Eniko Hart cheating scandal, says her $70,000 Mercedez Benz was broken into.

According to TMZ, Torrei parked her 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 on the set of her new film “Perfectly Single” and when she returned to it, it had been vandalized.

Several windows were smashed in, but nothing was stolen. Details are very sketchy but reportedly a man was seen on a bike nearby and he flashed a weapon.

Additionally, Torrei’s Instagram was hacked and deleted taking all 402,000 of her followers with it.

So yeah @instagram still hasn't given me my account back yet. 🤔🤔 — Torrei Hart✌ (@Torrei_Hart) September 24, 2017

I had 402 K followers. I know to some people it may just be an IG, but it's not just an IG to me. I talk to my supporters everyday…. — Torrei Hart✌ (@Torrei_Hart) September 24, 2017

And use it as a platform to uplift and inspire people who have gone through hardships in life and thought about giving up. — Torrei Hart✌ (@Torrei_Hart) September 24, 2017

Poor Torrei! This timing is terrible and people are (of course) hinting that Kevin Hart had a mini temper tantrum and got her IG shut down.

Kevin, you still shutting pages down? Did you have something to do with Torrei's Instagram being shut down? @KevinHart4real — Teena (@popsicle_pimp) September 24, 2017

We wish you the best Torrei and hope you get your page back.

