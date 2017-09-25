Double Woke, No Features: J. Cole Lays Out NFL/Corporate Boycott Plan, Praises “Winning” Cardi B

Image via Brett D. Cove/Splash News

J. Cole’s Twitter Rant Plans Boycott And Praises Cardi B

J. Cole ain’t sleep. He’s both revered and mocked for being unapologetically awake. The “double-platinum with no features” rappers brought his stream-of-consciousness to his oft-barren Twitter page to fire off some thoughts about boycotting not only the NFL, but all corporate entities who support the league, and by proxy, support the blackballing of quarterback-turned-social-justice-hero Colin Kaepernick.

How you make a thread — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Thanks. Been gone too long twitter i missed too much shit. Never said thank you for the best tour. Thank you. Europe we at your neck soon — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Flip the page to see what light-skinned Jermaine had to say about Cardi B and the systematic racism and apathy that pervades corporate America.