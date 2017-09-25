Double Woke, No Features: J. Cole Lays Out NFL/Corporate Boycott Plan, Praises “Winning” Cardi B
J. Cole ain’t sleep. He’s both revered and mocked for being unapologetically awake. The “double-platinum with no features” rappers brought his stream-of-consciousness to his oft-barren Twitter page to fire off some thoughts about boycotting not only the NFL, but all corporate entities who support the league, and by proxy, support the blackballing of quarterback-turned-social-justice-hero Colin Kaepernick.
Flip the page to see what light-skinned Jermaine had to say about Cardi B and the systematic racism and apathy that pervades corporate America.
Wise words from one who would know. Looks like Cardi B heard him loud and clear.
Next, Cole speaks on the NFL and how we, the people, can send the message that we will not support businesses until they join us in battling oppression.
