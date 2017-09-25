Kylie Jenner Puts Her “Bump” On Blizzy At Best Friend Jordyn’s Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Tee And Robe After Pregnancy Rumors Drop
Travis Scott performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas this weekend and his rumored baby mama Kylie Jenner was along for the performance. Kylie was photographed wearing a baggy tee backstage — do you think she looks five months pregnant?
In the meantime, Kylie has posted a few photos since it was her best friend Jordyn’s birthday this weekend.
Okay now so is she hiding the bump behind the headboard orrrrr?
Jordyn posted the same photo
Hit the flip for more from Jordyn’s birthday weekend and to see if Kylie dropped any hints recently
The friends had a party in Malibu after returning home from Vegas where Kylie treated Jordyn to a hot air balloon ride.
Jordyn was Kylie’s co-star for her show “Life Of Kylie”
We’re so confused at how Kylie was looking like this seven days ago. Has to be an old pic riiiight?