Kylie Jenner Puts Her “Bump” On Blizzy At Best Friend Jordyn’s Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Tee And Robe After Pregnancy Rumors Drop

Travis Scott performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas this weekend and his rumored baby mama Kylie Jenner was along for the performance. Kylie was photographed wearing a baggy tee backstage — do you think she looks five months pregnant?

In the meantime, Kylie has posted a few photos since it was her best friend Jordyn’s birthday this weekend.

mornings 🙂 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Okay now so is she hiding the bump behind the headboard orrrrr?

📹 👯 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Jordyn posted the same photo

