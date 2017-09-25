Kylie Jenner Puts Her “Bump” On Blizzy At Best Friend Jordyn’s Birthday Party

- By Bossip Staff
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Kylie Jenner attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Tee And Robe After Pregnancy Rumors Drop

Travis Scott performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas this weekend and his rumored baby mama Kylie Jenner was along for the performance. Kylie was photographed wearing a baggy tee backstage — do you think she looks five months pregnant?

In the meantime, Kylie has posted a few photos since it was her best friend Jordyn’s birthday this weekend.

mornings 🙂

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Okay now so is she hiding the bump behind the headboard orrrrr?

📹 👯

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Jordyn posted the same photo

Hit the flip for more from Jordyn’s birthday weekend and to see if Kylie dropped any hints recently

The friends had a party in Malibu after returning home from Vegas where Kylie treated Jordyn to a hot air balloon ride.

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Yesterday was a dream… @kyliejenner surprised me with a sunrise hot air balloon ride… bucket list✔️

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Bestie 😇😇

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jordyn was Kylie’s co-star for her show “Life Of Kylie”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

We’re so confused at how Kylie was looking like this seven days ago. Has to be an old pic riiiight?

