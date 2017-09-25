Cali. Police Chief Rides For Cop After Tape Shows Pig Emptying Clip Into Unarmed Man [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
This shooting down in Huntington Beach last and we have the full confrontation with the man on the next page. When the young man is shot, he is in no shape or fashion threatening the police officer!
The argument here is not really about the guy being combative, but more so about excessive force.
The video is graphic, so turn the page with caution.
Obviously, the police officer in no way was in life-threatening danger…so why kill the kid? This is why folks are up in arms against the police force. It is not a black or white thing, but a matter of treating people with respect and dignity.