In White Folks News: Heidi Klum And Vito Schnabel Call It Quits

Heidi Klum And Vito Schnabel Break Up

Supermodel Heidi Klum is single. The 44-year-old who has three children with singer Seal, recently broke up with her art curator boyfriend Vito Schnabel.

She told PEOPLE;

“I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect.”

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Klum and Schnabel, 30, were “taking time apart.”

“Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts,” the source said at the time. “And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

We’re sure Heidi will get scooped up by a new suitor soon. She always does.