Jesse Williams Says The National Anthem Before NFL Games Is A Scam And Owners Are Trump Donors!

Jesse Stay Woke Williams Calls Out The NFL For Making The National Anthem A Paid Promotion For Military Recruitment

Donald Drumpf started a whole heap of mess this weekend after encouraging NFL owners to suspend or fire players who take the knee only to have players, activists, actors, artists and regular citizens respond strongly in opposition. Of course one of the most outspoken was Jesse Williams who appeared on MSNBC with Thomas Roberts to discuss the protests:

‘[Saying] we need to stand and pledge for the allegiance and this anthem thing is a scam,’ Williams told host Thomas Roberts. ‘This is not a part of football.

‘[The pregame national anthem] was invented in 2009 from the government [by] paying the NFL to market military recruitment – to get more people to fight wars to die.

‘This is not – nothing to do with the NFL or the American pastime or tradition. This is to get boys and girls to go fly overseas and go kill people…

‘They’re marketing and pumping millions of dollars into the NFL to get us to put on a pageant in front of the NFL football games to get you to go off and fight.’

The tactic Williams was referencing is known as “paid patriotism” — it specifically involved the National Guard and Defense Department spending taxpayer money on NFL promotions. Before 2009, NFL players normally remained in the locker room until after the anthem.

In 2009, an NFL spokesman said of the new practice: ‘As you know, the NFL has a long tradition of patriotism. Players are encouraged but not required to stand for the anthem.’

Another point Williams made is that the NFL owners have played an important role in the whole Trump mess in the first place.

‘There’s an incredible level of cowardice and selfishness in the ownership class in this particular league on this particular topic,’ he said. ‘I think we have this perception that athletics is entirely a meritocracy. ‘The NFL proves, and the positions they consider more cerebral that it’s just simply not. ‘Seven or eight of these owners gave Donald Trump a million dollars each and are friends with a very horrible guy who thinks he’s a dictator and treats America like it’s a game show.’

Watch the clip below:

Jesse stay woke don’t he?! We love it. Keep it coming brother.