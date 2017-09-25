TakeTheKnee: Must-See Memes From The Blackest, Wokest, Mayo Furious NFL Sunday Ever

When you thought it was time to pray but ended up in a protest… pic.twitter.com/krLU5oU9GE — Eartha Lit 🇳🇬 (@AfrikanKid) September 24, 2017

Must-See Memes From The Craziest NFL Sunday Ever

We just witnessed the most unforgettable NFL Sunday in recent memory filled with Blackity Black excellence, awe-inspiring wokeness and widespread saltine fury over players kneeling (and silently protesting) during the National Anthem in a historic moment that unified/divided Trump’s dumpster fiery America even more while also shattering the whole entire internet.

“everyone please rise for the national anthem” me: pic.twitter.com/wiuamXZrOz — reggie (@1942bs) September 24, 2017

Peep the wild/crazy/petty/hilarious memes from the Blackest/Mayo Fury-est NFL Sunday on the flip.