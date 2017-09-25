Anthony Weiner Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison For Teen Sexting Scandal

Anthony Weiner Sentenced

Anthony Weiner is going to prison. The embattled public servant will serve 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to sending obscene and explicit text messages to a 15-year old girl.

CBS News reports that Weiner’s lawyers urged the judge to consider that Weiner’s had a “therapeutic awakening” in light of similar cases of him sending sexual content to adult-aged women.

Unfortunately for him, prosecutors (and everyone with common sense) said his conduct “suggests a dangerous level of denial and lack of self-control.”

“As Weiner knew full well, the law unequivocally prohibits the online sexual exploitation of minors, no matter the app used to commit the crime or the apparent sophistication or motivation of the young teenager on the other end. The law must be respected to protect other teens from falling prey to the same conduct,” wrote Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim in the government’s sentencing recommendations released last week.

The 15-year-old received adult porn from Weiner and took her clothes off for him on Skype.

If you can remember, Weiner’s sexting scandal prompted James Comey to re-open the investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails. According to CBS, Prosecutors discovered a cache of emails from then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s estranged wife. This called then-FBI Director James Comey to action.

SMH, thanks a lot Weiner. Enjoy jail.