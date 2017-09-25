Breakup To Makeup: Bambi And Lil Scrappy Reportedly Get Married
- By Bossip Staff
Bambi And Lil Scrappy Get Married
Lil Scrappy and Bambi aren’t just back together; they married! This is all according to TheJasmineBrand whose spies confirmed the news surrounding the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” couple.
After breaking up and making up with that “#OperationFindTheBam” challenge, it looks like Scrap won’t ever have to go looking for The Bambi again.
Oh and in case you were wondering, no Mama Dee wasn’t there and yes, this will probably be played up for #LHHATL cameras at a later date.
Do we smell a wedding special?
What do YOU think about Scrappy and Bambi getting hitched???
