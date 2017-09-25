Queen Bardi! Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Moves To No. 1 On Billboard Charts

Bodak Yellow Moves To #1 On Billboard

Cardi B’s megahit just made history. “Bodak Yellow” is officially number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 making her the first female rapper in nearly 20 years to take the top spot with a solo single. The last to do so was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Cardi took down Taylor Swift for the top spot after her track “Look What You Made Me Do” previously spent three weeks at No. 1.

A video has since surfaced of Cardi celebrating hitting number one.

Bongrats Bardi!!!!

Her boo Offset has since congratulated her.