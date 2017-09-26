Money Moves: The Most Petty Anti-Taylorest Celebratory Tweets About Cardi B Topping The Charts
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Celebration Begins
Cardi B did it! She’s officially the first solo female rap artist to have a number 1 Billboard hit since Lauryn Hill 20 years ago. So naturally this means that, despite Taylor Swift selling her song for cheap and trying hard to get #1, it’s the Bronx Queen’s turn to reign supreme.
So let’s look at the celebrations, reactions and insanity that followed the announcement.
