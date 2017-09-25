How You Doinnn’ Cheater? Is Wendy Williams’ Hubby Living With His Side Chick Of 10 Years?

Is it a wrap???

Is Wendy Williams’ Husband Living With His Mistress?

Wendy Williams’ husband might be living a double life. Even after he was spotted by her side in Barbados where those infamous “P-body bikini” photos were taken, a new report has surfaced about Kevin Hunter, the husband of Wendy Williams.

According to The Daily Mail who did an EXTENSIVE azz year-long investigation complete with public records and photos, Wendy’s husband is boldly booed up with another woman. That woman, 32-year-old Sharina Hudson, allegedly lives in a $765,000 four-bedroom house [purchased by Kevin] just 9 miles away from the house he shares with Wendy Williams.

The news site also uncovered a mailbox at the property with both Kevin and Sharina’s names listed on it and Sharina, who Kevin’s allegedly been seeing for over 10 years, was recently spotted wearing an engagement ring on THAT finger.

There are tons more details on Kevin and his massage therapist bae including reports that she “knows her place” and Kevin refers to her as his “sister” in public despite their clear coupledom.

Wendy’s spokesperson Ronn Torossian previously denied that Wendy’s husband is having an affair.

“‘One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no “there” there,’ he said quoting a well-known reference to a remark by Gertrude Stein in 1937 movie Everybody’s Autobiography, which means nothing significant exists, writes The Daily Mail.”

Back in 2001 though Wendy confirmed to VLADTV that Kevin had been unfaithful but chose to stay.

“If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” said Williams. “I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.”

There have been rumors for yeaaars that Kevin’s been dirty doggin’ Wendy. We wonder if she’ll address it on her show.

How you doinnnn’ Kevin?