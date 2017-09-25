Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Floss Their Royal Swirlationship At The Invictus Games In Toronto
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Hold Hands
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were photographed holding hands and looking very much in love while watching a wheelchair tennis match between Australia and New Zealand.
This is a big step. They’re making public appearances now! Do you think these two will walk down the aisle soon?
