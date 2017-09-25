Lock Her Up: Ivanka Trump Used Personal Email Account For Government Business



Lock her up, right?

Ivanka Trump Improperly Used Personal Email Account

Ivanka Trump is getting the same treatment Hillary Clinton got for improper use of her email account. The Cheeto-In-Chief’s daughter has been exposed in a new report that claims she used a personal email account to communicate with a member of President Trump’s administration.

According to The Hill, American Oversight obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that show Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser to her father, used a personal email account to contact Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Linda McMahon in February.

The watchdog group claims that Ivanka wrote an email explaining that she wanted to “explore opportunities to collaborate” with McMahon’s department on “women’s entrepreneurship.”

“Dina [Powell, the White House deputy national security director] and I are very excited about your focus on women’s entrepreneurship and would love to assist you in any way we can,” Ivanka Trump wrote in the email.

Although she wasn’t a government employee at the time, she’d already been involved with high-level meetings within the administration and copied her chief of staff, Julie Radford, on the emails. Radford has a White House email account.

The White House released a statement on Ivanka’s “flub.”

“Ivanka Trump was not a federal employee in February. She elected to become a federal employee in March. At the time she did so, she made clear that one of her reasons for doing so was to ensure that she would have access to government-issued communications devices and receive an official email account to protect government records,” said a White House spokesman. “Prior to obtaining an official account, Ivanka’s communication to Administrator McMahon’s official account ensured the records were preserved and available under the Federal Records Act.”

Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner was also called out for using a private email account to communicate about White House business.

Hello irony, is that you?