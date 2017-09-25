What Beef? Nicki Minaj Congratulates Cardi B On Her Record Breaking Hit
- By Bossip Staff
If you haven’t been paying attention, Cardi B quietly crept up and became the most talked about female rapper on the planet within the short span of “six months” thanks largely to the success of her smash hit “Bodak Yellow.” Of course plenty of folks speculated that her success would create drama between her and Nicki Minaj. Well Cardi celebrated Bodak hitting the #1 chart position today and Nicki was right in the comments with congratulations
Do you think her sentiments are genuine or nah?