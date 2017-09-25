Marc Anthony Tells Prez Trump To “STFU About The NFL” And Address Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Damage
Marc Anthony Slams Donald Trump For Ignoring Puerto Rico
While Donald Trump goes on a pointless crusade to shut down ballplayers from using their first amendment rights and free will to protest the issues close to their hearts…Puerto Rico is wrecked from Hurricane Maria and completely without power.
Of course, Marc Anthony — being a proud native Puerto Rican himself — had a few thoughts on this situation.
Very true, although we wouldn’t be shocked if Old Donnie isn’t plotting to do something about that as well.
Meanwhile, Marc’s ex J.Lo dropped a million dollars to support her family’s homeland:
SMH. Do you think there’s any chance Trump will show so much as a sliver of concern for Puerto Rico at this time?? He seems to be a little too preoccupied with clapping back to ballplayers to address such things these days…
WENN