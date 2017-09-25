Marc Anthony Tells Prez Trump To “STFU About The NFL” And Address Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Damage

Marc Anthony Slams Donald Trump For Ignoring Puerto Rico

While Donald Trump goes on a pointless crusade to shut down ballplayers from using their first amendment rights and free will to protest the issues close to their hearts…Puerto Rico is wrecked from Hurricane Maria and completely without power.

Of course, Marc Anthony — being a proud native Puerto Rican himself — had a few thoughts on this situation.

Mr. President shut the fuck up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too. — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 25, 2017

Very true, although we wouldn’t be shocked if Old Donnie isn’t plotting to do something about that as well.

Meanwhile, Marc’s ex J.Lo dropped a million dollars to support her family’s homeland:

Please donate TODAY to #unitedforpuertorico🇵🇷 @nygovcuomo A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

SMH. Do you think there’s any chance Trump will show so much as a sliver of concern for Puerto Rico at this time?? He seems to be a little too preoccupied with clapping back to ballplayers to address such things these days…

WENN