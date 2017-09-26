Are You Feeling This Hairstyle? Kim Fields Goes Fire Engine Red

Kim Fields Goes Red

Kim Fields is promoting a new movie with a new look. The ex RHOA star is starring in “A Question Of Faith”, an uplifting Christian film about three families brought together by tragedy who use faith to overcome, and recently stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” to dish on it.

Kim decided to switch things up for the occasion and went fire engine red with a shaved side.

She also told Andy Cohen her opinions on #RHOA happenings including what she thinks about Kenya Moore’s marriage during the “Spill the A-Tea” segment.



Are YOU feeling Kim Fields’ hairstyle???

