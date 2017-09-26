Owner Jerry Jones And Entire Dallas Cowboys Team Take A Knee Right Before The National Anthem [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Rather than having some players take a knee while others locked arms, the entire Dallas Cowboys organization — including owner Jerry Jones — took a knee prior to the national anthem, then stood with arms locked as the Anthem played.
It proves the point while still “respecting the flag” or whatever. But notice that the crowd still had some boos for the players for their display. SMH.
TMZ/