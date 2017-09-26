Some Carter Family Preciousness: BeyBey And Hubby Hov Bring Blue Ivy To See Bruno Mars
Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter Attend Bruno Mars Concert At MSG
Blue Ivy is definitely LIVING. Beyoncé and Jay Z brought their five-year-old to Bruno Mars’ sold out 24K Magic World Tour concert at Madison Square Garden Saturday, largely taking in the show from the soundboard.
“They seemed to be enjoying the show. Beyoncé danced while Jay cuddled with Blue Ivy,” a spy told Page Six
They later went to see Mars backstage.
Bey and Bruno both performed at the 2016 Super Bowl halftime.
Blue Ivy is only five and has probably had way better concert experiences than any of us can imagine. Can you remember going to any concerts as a kid? Which ones?