Pretty In Pink: It’s Official, Kylie Jenner Is Carrying A Gut Full Of Travis Scott’s Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Having A Baby Girl

Lot of people balked at the report that Kylie Jenner was 5 months pregnant as she’s been seen all over the place sans baby bump.

However, according to TMZ, ’tis true. Sources close to the Kardashian Klan say that Travis has been telling people about Kylie’s baking bun for at LEAST 2 months now.

Interestingly enough, Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is set to give birth in January, right around the time that Kylie is set to push her lil’ girl into their reality TV world.

We know Kris Jenner is doing geriatric cartwheels at the thought of the money that the family is about to make off of TWO new babies.