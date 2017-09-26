Cardi B Continues Celebrating Her Billboard Success—But Her Fans Accuse Nicki Of Blocking Them For THIS

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

WENN

Here we go again…

Cardi B Fans Say Nicki Minaj Blocked Them

Another day, another bit of drama [real or imagined] for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. As previously reported after news broke that Cardi B became the first female rapper since 1998 to hit #1 on Billboard with a solo single, Nicki graciously congratulated her.

But according to some Cardi fans, when they tried to get in on the congratulatory messages they got hit with Nicki’s well-manicured Mutumbo finger.

To be fair, it’s clear that these fans congratulated Cardi on Nicki’s page to be petty. Do you think they deserved it?

Getty Images

More on the flip.

Cardi’s unfazed by the drama brewing between her followers in Nicki, instead she’s basking in the bliss of her Billboard success.

Cardi B also clapped back at fans who were upset that her boo Offset congratulated her by calling her “his b****.”

    Continue Slideshow

    If you Salty 😂😂Sooo dope Made out of Salt @allanpachino this was dope !!

    A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

    PLATINUM!!!!!! Thank you BARDIGANG,FRIENDS,Family ,Radio personality ,DJs,ARTIST !!!!Made it happen for me !!!

    A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus