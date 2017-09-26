Cardi B Continues Celebrating Her Billboard Success—But Her Fans Accuse Nicki Of Blocking Them For THIS

Here we go again…

Cardi B Fans Say Nicki Minaj Blocked Them

Another day, another bit of drama [real or imagined] for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. As previously reported after news broke that Cardi B became the first female rapper since 1998 to hit #1 on Billboard with a solo single, Nicki graciously congratulated her.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

But according to some Cardi fans, when they tried to get in on the congratulatory messages they got hit with Nicki’s well-manicured Mutumbo finger.

If you're happy for her, why you blocked my friend for telling you so? pic.twitter.com/nbAeFt1e8y — I'M Who The F*ck I'M (@MFadel_MC) September 25, 2017

Lmao @NICKIMINAJ salty Apple head ass blocked me for saying bodak yellow weird bitch lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/4LrMo2nnV7 — bliss (@Flymeout_) September 25, 2017

To be fair, it’s clear that these fans congratulated Cardi on Nicki’s page to be petty. Do you think they deserved it?

