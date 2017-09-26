Cardi B Continues Celebrating Her Billboard Success—But Her Fans Accuse Nicki Of Blocking Them For THIS
Cardi B Fans Say Nicki Minaj Blocked Them
Another day, another bit of drama [real or imagined] for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. As previously reported after news broke that Cardi B became the first female rapper since 1998 to hit #1 on Billboard with a solo single, Nicki graciously congratulated her.
But according to some Cardi fans, when they tried to get in on the congratulatory messages they got hit with Nicki’s well-manicured Mutumbo finger.
To be fair, it’s clear that these fans congratulated Cardi on Nicki’s page to be petty. Do you think they deserved it?
More on the flip.
Cardi’s unfazed by the drama brewing between her followers in Nicki, instead she’s basking in the bliss of her Billboard success.
Cardi B also clapped back at fans who were upset that her boo Offset congratulated her by calling her “his b****.”
Continue Slideshow
What a day ! I feel like it’s my Graduation,Birthday and prom at the same time ! You see Atlantic wanted me to take a flight in the AM for a meeting and to pick up my Platinum plaque…Didn’t know it was a big surprise with my family ,friends, Gang and the girls that I used to work good and bad nights with back in Sues Rendezvous.Also fans and people that been supporting me since day one ,All of them there for ME!! Thank you I’m beyond happy!! #BARDIGANG ..Wish my mom and sister was there and My man and Charlemagne but gotta take of business !!!