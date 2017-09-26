Drake, LeBron James, And Chris Bosh Talk About Toronto Roots And Influence [Video]

LeBron James, Chris Bosh, And Drake All Interview One Another

LeBron James, Drake, and Chris Bosh are three hip-hop and basketball superstars who also happen to be great friends in real life. Of course, James and Bosh are former teammates, and Drake is a big basketball fan and Toronto Raptors executive. The video is apart of LeBron’s “Uninterrupted” series, and it’s a very dope, laid back take on an interview between close friends.

Since the interview is amongst people who are such close friends, it’s a very natural sit-down that’ll make you feel like a fly on the wall. The three discuss how they first met, how big of an influence Vince Carter was on Toronto and their personal lives, and Drake mentions coming up in rap at the same time as the two basketball stars.

The video is a great ode to the city of Toronto and a laid-back inside look at the lives of some big names in entertainment.