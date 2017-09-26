Dallas DJ Talks Life With R. Kelly, Reveals 1st Text From Singer Said “Always Refer To Me As Daddy”

Former R.Kelly Cult Member Speaks Out

The evidence that R. Kelly really is running an alleged cult continues to mount. The latest allegations come from a Dallas DJ who told Inside Edition about her experience living with Kelly for nine months.

Dallas DJ Kitti Jones says she was 33 when she met R Kelly at a party in Dallas, where she worked in radio. The singer slipped her his number and she sent him a message right away.

“I got to the restroom and I texted him and said, ‘This is Kitti, you just gave me your number,’ and he said, ‘Always refer to me as ‘daddy,'” she said.

Jones began joining Kelly on tour and started flying to Chicago to spend weekends with him. He asked her not to wear tight clothing and to stand when he entered the room.

“When you come see me don’t wear clothes like that,” she claims the singer once told her, meaning nothing remotely sexy that might attract other men.

Jones quit her radio gig and moved to Kelly’s Chicago compound where other women also lived, but were forbidden to speak to each other.

“We had to ask to go to the bathroom, [and] ask if we could order food,” she claimed. She says the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer would get physical if she did something he didn’t like. “The way he would do me is slapping around,” she said. “I got tossed around, kicked, starved.” Jones says she was never held against her will but after nine months, she says she got up the nerve to leave. “Part of me is scared to call it a cult, but yes, that’s what it is,” she said.

Kelly had “no comment” in response to Inside Edition’s multiple requests for comment.

Does any of this shock people anymore? The most shocking part to us was that she was 33.