Celebrities Read Their Latest Batch Of Mean Tweets On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Video]

Celebrities Read The Negative Comments Said About Them On The Internet

If you’ve never seen the Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment where celebrities read the mean tweets of people bashing them on the internet, you might live under a rock. It’s always entertaining to see stars humble themselves and look at what some people in the public really think of them–plus, some of the tweets, though mean, are honestly super clever.

In this installment of the series, celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jennifer Anniston all muster up the humility to read some negative comments about themselves. Alec Baldwin even joins to read his mean comment which, unsurprisingly, was made by Cheeto In Cheif Donald Trump.